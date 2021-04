Loading...

“This came together quickly, as John “J-C” Carr and I were able to build upon the original’s incessant groove and catchy vocal hook with our own brand of gnarly sub-bass and four-on-the-floor stomp. We hope you just can’t get enough of this house-y, electrofunk stormer. It’s absolutely meant to be played at maximum volume and shake some rafters!” – Bill Coleman of 808 BEACH