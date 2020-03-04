Boniface Announces March US Tour Supporting Stealing Sheep

Boniface has announced a run of dates in the US including stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, as well as also hitting SXSW.

Boniface will also be releasing Boniface Acoustic, their five song Acoustic EP, out on March 10th via Transgressive Records. This release comes on the heels of their debut self-titled album which was just released on February 14th, 2020.

Boniface – who uses they/them pronouns – is the brainchild and primary creative outlet for Canada’s Micah Visser. A young artist who once comfortably blended in with the suburban landscape in which they grew up in (Saint Boniface is also the peaceful city in which they reside, on the outskirts of Winnipeg), but has since spent the last eighteen months finding not only their voice and this innate ear for deliriously affecting songcraft, but eventually finding themselves too; where they sit, their identity, and what they truly believe in and stand for.

Boniface tour dates:

March 10 – Boston MA @ Great Scott *

March 11 – New York @ Colossus Festival [DIY Magazine] March 12 – Brooklyn @ Rough Trade *

March 15 – Philadelphia @ Boot & Saddle *

March 16 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street *

March 17-21 – SXSW

March 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg *

March 24 – San Fran @ Bottom of the Hill *

March 26 – Seattle @ Sunset *

March 27 – Portland @ Mississippi Studio *

* Supporting Stealing Sheep