Boniface Shares Video For New Single “Oh My God”

Boniface shares the video for the new single “Oh My God”, ahead of the release of their debut album. Boniface is out on the February 14th, 2020 on Transgressive Records and can be pre-ordered now. The video was filmed in one long take, Michel Gondry style, in collaboration with the Canadian director Michael Pugacewicz.

“Oh My God” is Boniface’s ode to taking a deep breath and telling somebody special how you feel about them. Unashamedly. It’s the racing heartbeat, the uncertainty of the response and the fear of derision, but also the hope, the longing and that bold step into the unknown. It harbours all those positive things that Boniface’s music has a habit of doing in the soaring synths, the micro choruses that exist outside of the song’s primary chorus, and the unrelenting insistence that every single they drop has to sound huge.

Of the new single, Visser explains: “‘Oh My God’ is about letting someone know how you feel emphatically but without expectation. Love can feel big and scary and complicated but mostly I think it’s just about speaking your truth and letting it lie. With Oh My God, I’m speaking my truth and letting it lie.”