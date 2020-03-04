Bonnie “Prince” Billy – “New Memory Box” Music Video

With the help of frequent co-conspirator Ben Berman, the ‘Prince’s vid for “New Memory Box” explodes the screen and jolts into your cerebellum. Armed with a J Dawg’s hi-energy remix of the song, Bonnie’s video presentation ripples into the absurd, but couched in an everyday-reality setting that emphasizes the kind of lyric meditation that only the hand of ye Billy can summon.

Connect with Bonnie on the streets of his hometown Louisville as he rolls with gorgeous greyhounds, larger than life apparel and even a gee-dee Volvo wagon! “New Memory Box” is phrased urgently and oriented communally, showing the mystic state of optimism as somewhere fine to be.

BONNY ON TOUR WITH JOHNATHAN RICHMAN

3/5 @ Buskirk-Chumley in Bloomington, IN*

3/6 @ Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, OH*

3/7 @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC*

3/8 @ Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA*

3/9 @ Town Hall in New York, NY*

3/11 @ College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT*

3/12 @ Columbus Theatre in Providence, RI*

3/13 @ State Theatre in Portland, ME*

3/14 @ Academy of Music in Northhampton, MA*

*All dates billed as “Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Emmett Kelly