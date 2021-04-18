Boston Rockers Devil Love Release New Video

Loading...

Devil Love release a new video for their single “Better, Better” for Boston-based indie, Red on Red Records. The video was directed by Henry Beguiristain. “Better, Better” is off of the bands February 2021 release, Broken Things.

Blurring the boundaries between ’90s alt-rock, ’70s rhythmic crunch, and the savvy songwriting of Big Star and Elliott Smith, Devil Love makes its own brand of hook-heavy pop/rock. It’s a modern sound that nods to the best parts of the past, fusing the melodies of frontman Peter Buzzelle — a longtime member of Boston’s songwriting community — with the thick guitars and stomping percussion of a full-throttle indie-rock band.





Buzzelle began making a name for himself in Boston’s diverse music scene, rolling the full range of his influences — including the amplified hooks of Matthew Sweet, the heady pop of The Shins, and the bedroom symphonies of Elliott Smith— into four solo albums that blended indie-rock punch with bright melodies. Along the way, he began collaborating with some of the area’s most celebrated instrumentalists, gradually laying the foundation for the band that would take the place of his celebrated solo career.

Drummer Chuck Ferreira was the first member to join Buzzelle in Devil Love’s lineup, bringing a love of Led Zeppelin and other bottom-heavy rock acts to the table. Lead guitarist Ken Rothman was next, complementing Buzzelle’s own guitar playing with his Stones-inspired approach. Bass player Jason Raffi finalized the rhythm section, while Josh Cohen — a veteran keyboardist who had previously toured with Guster — completed the quintet. Led by Buzzelle’s songwriting, the group began recording Broken Things at various studios across Boston, working with studio pros like Benny Grotto (Ben Folds, Dresden Dolls), Matthew Ellard (Elliott Smith, Wilco), and Matthew Girard (Parks, The House Jacks) along the way.

More info at https://www.devillovemusic.com