Boys Noize – Live from (Defected Virtual Festival)

Please donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund: https://defect.click/WHO-COVID19-DONATE
Defected Virtual Festival playlist: https://spoti.fi/3dlsKOw
Tracklist:
1.Armand Van Helden – Break Da ‘80’s
2.Boys Noize – Mvinline Svn
3.K’Alexi Shelby – Groove With Us
4.Baba Stiltz – Keep It Lit
5.Shadow Child & Mark Archer Present MASC – Eye Feel
6.Unknown – AV8 over Adonis (Bootleg)
7.Strip Steve – Stomp (Boys Noize Rework)
8.Mary J. Bridge – Beautiful (DJ Spen Remix / Boys Noize Rework)
9.Bobmo – Hardbells (Strip Steve & Das Glow Remix)
10.Unknown – ID
11.Jerome Hill – RZ Thing
12.Heaven 17 – Play To Win (The Martinez Brothers Edit)
13.Unknown – ID
14.Jesse Perez VS DJ Mind-X – Never Talk To Aliens
15.Sneak VS Byrne – Psycho Acid (Bootleg)
16.James T. Cotton – Got To Let You Know
17.Sagats & Madi Grein – To Love Town
18.Dirty Channels – Catch Me
19.Soundstream – Starstrike
20.Boys Noize – Mvinline
21.Unknown – The Reason (The Martinez Brothers Edit)
22.Jovonn – Back To House (Ian Pooley’s New Dub)
23.Underground Resistance – Transition (Boys Noize Edit)