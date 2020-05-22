Boys Noize – Live from (Defected Virtual Festival)

Please donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund: https://defect.click/WHO-COVID19-DONATE

Tracklist:

1.Armand Van Helden – Break Da ‘80’s

2.Boys Noize – Mvinline Svn

3.K’Alexi Shelby – Groove With Us

4.Baba Stiltz – Keep It Lit

5.Shadow Child & Mark Archer Present MASC – Eye Feel

6.Unknown – AV8 over Adonis (Bootleg)

7.Strip Steve – Stomp (Boys Noize Rework)

8.Mary J. Bridge – Beautiful (DJ Spen Remix / Boys Noize Rework)

9.Bobmo – Hardbells (Strip Steve & Das Glow Remix)

10.Unknown – ID

11.Jerome Hill – RZ Thing

12.Heaven 17 – Play To Win (The Martinez Brothers Edit)

13.Unknown – ID

14.Jesse Perez VS DJ Mind-X – Never Talk To Aliens

15.Sneak VS Byrne – Psycho Acid (Bootleg)

16.James T. Cotton – Got To Let You Know

17.Sagats & Madi Grein – To Love Town

18.Dirty Channels – Catch Me

19.Soundstream – Starstrike

20.Boys Noize – Mvinline

21.Unknown – The Reason (The Martinez Brothers Edit)

22.Jovonn – Back To House (Ian Pooley’s New Dub)

23.Underground Resistance – Transition (Boys Noize Edit)