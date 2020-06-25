Brendan Benson Releases Video for “Dear Life,” Announces YouTube Live Stream Series

Brendan Benson has released the video for “Dear Life,” the title track from his first solo LP in seven years, out now via Third Man Records.

Benson has also announced a new weekly live stream series called “Off The Road With Brendan Benson,” which will air on Thursdays at 4:20pm CT via his YouTube channel, starting today. Today’s episode will consist of side A of Dear Life. Fans can count on future episodes consisting of performances of songs from a certain album, answering fan questions, or taking a tour through the creative process.