    Brian Fallon Releases “21 Days” Music Video Ahead of New Album

    Staff
    Brian Fallon premieres the music video for his acclaimed new single, “21 Days,” directed by New Jersey-based filmmaker/photographer Kelsey Hunter Ayres. “21 Days” is available now at all digital music retailers and streaming services.

    “21 Days” heralds Fallon’s eagerly awaited new album, Local Honey, due Friday, March 27 via his own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers. Fallon’s third solo album and first new LP in two years, Local Honey is available for pre-order.

    Fallon will celebrate Local Honey with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin March 12 at Wilmington, DE’s The Queen and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

    MARCH
    12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
    13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
    14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
    15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
    17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor
    18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
    21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
    22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
    24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead
    25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
    27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
    28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
    29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre (SOLD OUT)
    31 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

    APRIL
    1 – New York, NY – Town Hall
    2 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
    3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
    4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
    5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
    24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)
    25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
    26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
    27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
    28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks
    29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
    30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal

    MAY
    1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
    2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
    3 – Vienna, AT – Arena
    5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
    7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo
    8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But
    9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras
    11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill
    12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
    13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
    15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront
    16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
    17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
    18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers
    20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
    21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
    22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
    23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

