Brian Fallon Releases “21 Days” Music Video Ahead of New Album

Brian Fallon premieres the music video for his acclaimed new single, “21 Days,” directed by New Jersey-based filmmaker/photographer Kelsey Hunter Ayres. “21 Days” is available now at all digital music retailers and streaming services.
“21 Days” heralds Fallon’s eagerly awaited new album, Local Honey, due Friday, March 27 via his own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers. Fallon’s third solo album and first new LP in two years, Local Honey is available for pre-order.
Fallon will celebrate Local Honey with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin March 12 at Wilmington, DE’s The Queen and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
MARCH
12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor
18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead
25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre (SOLD OUT)
31 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
APRIL
1 – New York, NY – Town Hall
2 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)
25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks
29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal
MAY
1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
3 – Vienna, AT – Arena
5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo
8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But
9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras
11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill
12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront
16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers
20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire