Brian Fallon Releases “21 Days” Music Video Ahead of New Album

Brian Fallon premieres the music video for his acclaimed new single, “21 Days,” directed by New Jersey-based filmmaker/photographer Kelsey Hunter Ayres. “21 Days” is available now at all digital music retailers and streaming services.

“21 Days” heralds Fallon’s eagerly awaited new album, Local Honey, due Friday, March 27 via his own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers. Fallon’s third solo album and first new LP in two years, Local Honey is available for pre-order.

Fallon will celebrate Local Honey with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin March 12 at Wilmington, DE’s The Queen and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

MARCH

12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead

25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre (SOLD OUT)

31 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

APRIL

1 – New York, NY – Town Hall

2 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal

MAY

1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

3 – Vienna, AT – Arena

5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But

9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras

11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers

20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire