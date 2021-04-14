Brockhampton Enlists Lil Nas X & Dominic Fike for “Count On Me” Music Video

Loading...

On the heels of releasing their new album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine last week, Brockhampton returns to share a video for standout “Count On Me.” Co-directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit, the video stars Lil Nas X and frequent collaborator Dominic Fike as lovers on vacation, the pair tenderly enjoying their solitude until hallucinations take their day towards the surreal.

The video is the second from Roadrunner following “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown, which The New York Times called “top-notch chaos — a frenetic, nerve-racking stomper,” and upholds the group’s ability to create challenging, boundary-breaking visuals that made them one of their generation’s biggest and most creative powerhouses today.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine features the likes of Danny Brown, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and JPEGMAFIA next to newcomers like Baird and fellow Corpus Christi rapper SoGone SoFlexy, who is signed to Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani’s new label, Video Store.

Over the past few weeks the band have been teasing the album with trailers featuring The RZA and Rick Rubin, culled from the band’s conversations with each of the acclaimed producers while recording the record, which is available now in various digital and physical configurations here. All CDs will include four exclusive bonus tracks not available on streaming services.