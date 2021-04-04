Brockhampton Shares New Track & Details New Album

Loading...

Brockhampton shares “Count On Me,” the second offering from their forthcoming album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, out April 9th via Question Everything / RCA Records.

The track follows the previously-released single “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown, which The New York Times called “top-notch chaos — a frenetic, nerve-racking stomper (featuring an elastic verse by Danny Brown) that nods to N.W.A., the Beastie Boys, the Pharcyde and beyond.”

Pre-Order: Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine

Coinciding with the new song, Brockhampton are also sharing details of the new album. Alongside the aforementioned Danny Brown appearance, the album also features the likes of A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and JPEGMAFIA next to newcomers like Baird and fellow Corpus Christi rapper SoGone SoFlexy, who is signed to Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani’s new label, Video Store.

Over the past few weeks the band have been teasing ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE with trailers featuring The RZA and Rick Rubin, culled from the band’s conversations with each of the acclaimed producers while recording the record, which is now available for pre-order as a set of limited edition box sets and seven special edition CDs at SHOP.BRCKHMPTN.COM. The CDs will include four exclusive bonus tracks not available on streaming services.

The group will also perform at a live streamed record release show from Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. The performance will take place the evening of April 9th in collaboration with the premium digital live platform Moment House, tickets for which are on sale now at momenthouse.com/brockhampton.