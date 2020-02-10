Brothers Of A Feather, An Acoustic Evening with Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes

Under the moniker Brothers Of A Feather, The Black Crowes, Chris and Rich Robinson, announce today a rare opportunity to see them perform stripped down versions of some of their classic songs. The intimate outing kicks off in London, UK on February 12 at the Omeara, with a final show of the run taking place at The Chapel in San Francisco. Limited tickets for these intimate performances go on sale today at noon local time. To purchase tickets please click here.

This promotional run coincides with the 30-year anniversary of the release of the band’s quintuple platinum debut album, Shake Your Money Maker which was released on February 13, 1990. The band will be celebrating the release of that album with a sprawling 47-date tour this summer, playing the album in its entirety as well as all of the other hits that have made the band one of the best loved, and most enduring, in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.

All of this celebration may come as a surprise to fans who know the Robinson brothers were estranged for most of the 2010’s. Howard Stern was the first to reveal the unlikely reunion of brothers. “I’d believe Jesus would be back before my guests today,” Stern joked on air. The brothers proved they were better than ever with a candid interview and staggering full band performances of fan favorites “Hard To Handle” “Jealous Again” and “She Talks To Angels.”

February 12 – London, UK – OMEARA

February 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

February 19 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

February 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

February 23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

February 25 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

February 27 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

February 29 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

March 2 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

March 4 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

March 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel