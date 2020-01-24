Cage The Elephant Debuts “Broken Boy” Featuring Iggy Pop

Cage The Elephant shares a new version of their song “Broken Boy,” featuring Iggy Pop. The track finds the godfather of punk singing a verse and contributing backing vocals to the opening song off the band’s celebrated fifth studio album, Social Cues (RCA).

Said Iggy Pop about his collaboration with the band: “Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the Rock dream, so for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys. Sounds pretty wicked to me.” Iggy Pop’s latest album Free is out now and available here.

Frontman Matt Shultz spoke of his adoration of Iggy “He’s such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically. Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I’m grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

The band’s performance on Austin City Limits, taped at the Moody Theater, will air on January 25th as part of the long-running PBS show’s 45th season. During the taping, which The Austin Chronicle said continued the band’s “ascendant rampage into rock & roll history,” the band performed hit songs including “Social Cues,” “Trouble,” “Broken Boy” and “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.” Check your local PBS listings for air-times.