Cake Celebrate Earth Day with Landmark Reforestation Campaign

Cake will celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day 2021 with the launch of a groundbreaking reforestation campaign with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation.

The #CAKEforests initiative will help raise much-needed funds to plant trees, sustain healthy communities, and help to restore the environment in three U.S. regions devastated by last year’s wildfires.

In 2020, the Western United States experienced a series of major wildfires across California, Oregon, and Washington, burning more than 10.2 million acres. The #CAKEforests campaign will take action to help restore these forests, habitats, and communities by working to plant trees and return the forests to their natural state.

One Tree Planted has reserved 16,000 trees on behalf of Cake to be planted in 2021 in each region. Every dollar donated will plant a tree in one of three reforestation projects, including California’s Slater Fire Restoration, Oregon’s Replanting Within Canyon Mountain Fire Complex and Rail Fire, and Washington’s Cougar Creek Wildfire Reforestation.

All three projects are slated for completion by the end of December 2021. Donations made surpassing the 16,000 in each region will be used in an additional 2022 reforestation program.

“Artists can have an incredible positive impact for the planet, and we’re honored to have the support of CAKE, and their community of fans, contributing to reforestation efforts for forest fire recovery,” says Canopy Director of One Tree Planted, Diana Chaplin.

Along with their committed activism, Cake is currently at work on the much-anticipated full-length follow-up to 2011’s acclaimed sixth studio album, Showroom Compassion. Hailed by The New Yorker for its “deadpan brilliance,” the self-produced, independently-released collection proved a milestone for the Sacramento, CA-based band, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Alternative Albums,” “Independent Albums,” and “Rock Albums” charts as well as the SoundScan/Billboard 200 – CAKE’s first ever #1 on the overall chart.