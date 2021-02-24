Static Multimedia community

Caleborate Debuts “Contact” feat. Kota the Friend

Fresh off Spotify’s ‘New Music Friday’ tastemaking playlist and a top 3 career streaming day for runaway love story “What U Want”, today Bay Area hip hop artist Caleborate taps buzzing Brooklyn rapper Kota the Friend (recently on Biden & Harris’ Inauguration Playlist) for “Contact” — a mellow, lyrically powered banger over stripped guitar & a boom bap beat.

Debuted on FADER, the single is from Caleborate’s upcoming album Light Hit My Skin, out March 26 via TBKTR / AWAL – featuring just-announced collaborations with Duckwrth, Deante’ Hitchcock, redveil and more (full tracklist below). Following December’s jazzy rap anthem “We Make” (feat. Samaria), Caleborate explains the new track: “Kota and I link up for the first time over this beautiful beat, sharing our own real, introspective stories of pursuit, confrontation, struggle. ‘Contact’ is two MCs from different coasts giving a peek into the worlds and minds of young strivers.”

