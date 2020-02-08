Canadian Rock Duo Crown Lands Releases “Spit It Out” Music Video

Influenced by Rush/Led Zeppelin/Queen, lead singer & drummer Cody (them/they) and guitarist Kevin (him/he) had six-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb (Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile) produce their debut album, just announced today w/ 1st single & video for “Spit It Out,” directed by Travis Shinn (Tool, Muse, Morrissey).

Crown Lands will also be joining Grammy award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe for their upcoming European tour (dates here) . The group’s name is indicative of their musical ambitions: “Crown Land” is territorial area belonging to the monarch — or, as Cody (who is half Mi’kmaq, an indigenous tribe from Nova Scotia) puts it, “Crown Land is stolen land and we are reclaiming it.” They are on a mission to represent a sense of empowerment for marginalized communities.