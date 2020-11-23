Carpark Records Drops No Cover: 21st Anniversary Covers Compilation

Sponsor Loading...

Carpark Records is turning 21 and to celebrate they are releasing No Cover, a compilation featuring 21 Carpark and imprint artists from all throughout Carpark’s history covering fellow labelmates and pushing the already eclectic music into exciting, new territory.

From its early days as an outlet for the growing IDM scene, to releasing the genre-defying music of over 60 artists, Carpark has a lot to boast about in its 21 years of existence. No Cover includes previously unreleased covers by Sad13, Cloud Nothings, The Beths, Emily Reo, Madeline Kenney, Dan Deacon, Johanna Warren, Melkbelly, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, TEEN and more.

No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Comp is available digitally today and the double LP on stracciatella colored vinyl is available for pre-order now and due March 19th.

Carpark is also offering exclusive anniversary merch, featuring a logo by Aaron Lowell, available via Carpark and Bandcamp.

Additionally, Carpark artists The Beths, Cloud Nothings, Fat Tony and Dent May have collaborated with Collective Arts Brewing for their Audio/Visual series. The series, which aims to broaden their community’s musical horizons, celebrates the intersection of art, music and beer featuring a record label, four bands and one visual artist who creates unique art for each band. Carpark’s limited edition Audio/Visual lager is expected to be available in stores in January 2021.

About Carpark Records

Label founder Todd Hyman established Carpark Records in 1999 in New York City, focusing primarily on experimental electronic music, including releases from artists such as Kid606 and Casino Versus Japan. When Carpark Records moved to the D.C. area in 2005, the label released music by numerous Baltimore acts, perhaps most notably, Beach House and Dan Deacon, bringing new attention to the label. Later, the 2009 single “Blessa” from Toro y Moi signaled the next chapter in Carpark’s history. The label continued to grow and released acclaimed albums by rock bands like Cloud Nothings and Speedy Ortiz. Holding on to the label’s love for electronic music, Carpark released albums from Skylar Spence (formerly Saint Pepsi) and Young Magic. Now, the label continues to work with exciting bands across the world such as Palm, Madeline Kenney, and The Beths. Over the years, Carpark has also expanded into a larger family of imprint labels such as Company Records with Chaz Bear (of Toro y Moi), Wax Nine with Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz), Paw Tracks with Animal Collective, and Acute Records with Dan Selzer. These imprints have been responsible for breakout albums by Animal Collective, Panda Bear, Ariel Pink, Tanukichan, Johanna Warren and re-issues of seminal works by Theoretical Girls and Glenn Branca.

After 21 years of releases and tours, Carpark Records pays homage to its incredible roster with No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Comp. The album is full of creative reinventions of various releases from Carpark’s past. An energy-filled cover by Melkbelly of Dan Deacon’s “The Crystal Cat” opens the album, followed later by Sad13’s churning cover of Cloud Nothings’ “Psychic Trauma.” Johanna Warren’s folk-leaning cover of the raucous, pop-rock song “Happy Unhappy” by The Beths, transforms the original into a solemn, gut-punching track. Skylar Spence and Fat Tony’s cover of “Ordinary Pleasure” by Toro y Moi is full of pop and disco flair, but holds onto the rhythm and expressiveness of its model. No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Comp is an exciting revisit, and reimagination, of iconic releases from Carpark Records.