Central Cee Releases Live Performance of “Commitment Issues” for Vevo DSCVR

Central Cee is proving himself to be one of London’s most exciting artists. Central Cee first came on the scene toward the end of 2010s, debuting with 2017’s “Over You.” His early career was characterized by the melodic trap of the era, with Cee opting for bouncy instrumentals and Auto-Tune-driven melodies on tracks like “TRANSITION” and “JUGG.” However, in 2020 the rapper found himself drawn to a different style entirely — U.K. drill.

Kicking off the year with a “Day in the Life,” Cee’s skating flows proved a natural match for the genre’s faster-paced sonics, which he continued to develop with the gritty “Molly” and a bold showing on Kenny Allstar’s Mad About Bars.

All prior successes were eclipsed in October of that year, when Cee released his breakout hit, “Loading.” Landing at number 19 on the U.K. charts, the track secured the rapper his first Top 40 hit with its inventive drill production, active flows, and a magnetic performance on the mic. This success followed him into early 2021: January’s “Pinging (6 Figures)” offered a more traditional take on drill, while February’s “Commitment Issues” secured Cee a number nine spot on the U.K. charts. His debut mixtape, Wild West, arrived that March. Debuting at number two in the U.K., the tape expanded Cee’s vivid drill sound with forward-thinking production and a wider range of narratives.

