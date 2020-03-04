Chelsea Wolfe “Highway” Music Video

Chelsea Wolfe’s acoustic tour of Europe is fast approaching, and the debut of a new video for “Highway” (filmed by Ben Chisholm & Kristin Cofer) is a poignant reminder of journeying and life on the road, one of the themes around her latest work, Birth Of Violence, out now on Sargent House.

Set in unique spaces, the forthcoming dates are complemented with support from Tribulation guitarist and sublime solo artist, Jonathan Hultén – dates and details below.

“I’ve been blessed to work with both Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer for many years now as creative collaborators. Ben sometimes does something called “grave-hunting,” searching for graves for people online who are looking for their relatives in far-away cemeteries. Kristin and I went along with him one day last Spring to a hidden graveyard in a small mountain town and I brought my guitar along. We searched, and filmed, and played some music for those who’ve passed on. The feel of the video was inspired by some footage I stumbled upon of Joni Mitchell from a 1966 French-Canadian TV show, after I had already written “Highway,” but the feel was just so sweet and natural and free, and I wanted to bring that to life for my own song as well, since Joni has been such a big inspiration for me since childhood.”

Chelsea Wolfe has spent her career making music that’s as fascinating as it is undefinable. Built on seven studio albums and numerous tours of consistently powerful performances around the globe, Wolfe’s work has transformed itself repeatedly throughout her 10-year career.

Her earlier records exposed the intimacy of folk music with a doomed, bleak aesthetic (The Grime and the Glow, Apokalypsis, Unknown Rooms). She later immersed herself in a sonic intensity approaching the electronic industrial (Pain Is Beauty, Abyss) and even sludge metal (Hiss Spun).

Her latest release, Birth of Violence, steers her sound back toward pure folk, adding another enigmatic layer to her oeuvre. Although Chelsea Wolfe’s approaches are experimental, she deliberately ties together her discoveries in rich textures and haunting melodies, digging into the viciousness and pain of the world to find its beauty.

‘Birth Of Violence’ EU/UK Acoustic Tour:

03/11: CZ, Prague – Archa Theatre

03/12: DE, Berlin – RBB Sendesaal

03/13: DE, Leipzig – Paul Gerhardt Kirche – SOLD OUT

03/14: DE, Bochum – Christus Kirche – SOLD OUT

03/16: NL, Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg – SOLD OUT

03/17: FR, Paris – La Gaité Lyrique – SOLD OUT

03/19: UK, Manchester – Stoller Hall – SOLD OUT

03/20: UK, Glasgow – Saint Luke’s

03/21: UK, Coventry – Coventry Cathedral

03/22: UK, London – Alexandra Palace Theatre

03/23: BE, Antwerp – Bourla

03/25: FR, Lyon – Chapelle De La Trinité – SOLD OUT

03/26: CH, Pully – Theatre de L’Octogone

03/28: DE, Munich – Kammerspiele

03/29: DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan

03/30: DK, Copenhagen – Koncerthuset – Studio 2

03/31: NO, Oslo – Kulturkirken Jakob

04/01: SE, Stockholm – Nalen