Chicago Breakout Star Tes X Takes a Spin in New Visual for “Rover”

Tes X is the latest Chicago sensation, but with an alternative twist. Still riding the wave of his viral record, “Danceee” released in 2019, Tes X drops off a new visual – “Rover”.

Mastering the method of rapping about seemingly random subjects in catchy and quirky methods, Tes X continues to keep the interest of his young fan base. In the visual, shot by Louie Knows, it gives viewers a new take on the complete unpredictability that Tes X is all about, yet you continue to watch.

As Tes X rides through the desert in the latest drip in a brand-new Range Rover, the quality of the visual almost makes you think it’s shot for an official Land Rover commercial. “Mannnn… I just really love Range Rovers,” Tes X acclaims, as he speaks about the inspiration behind the track. Living carefree is Tes X’s mantra and it is proven through his music.