Sunshine Boys new music video “Moonrise” was premiered via the Hot Stove Cool Music (http://foundationtobenamedlater.org/wordpress/events/) virtual concert on June 25, which featured performances by Nick Lowe, Bill Janovitz (Buffalo Tom), Nada Surf, and Jason Narducy (Bob Mould/Superchunk).

The music video was directed and edited by Deb Schimmel.