Chicago Singer-Songwriter Jared Rabin Shares Music Video for “No Direction”

Chicago singer-songwriter Jared Rabin will be dropping his third studio release, No Direction, on March 27 and the first single/title track was released on Friday, Jan 31. Kyle Dunleavy from Rhapsody Productions, Chicago, has directed a video for “No Direction.”

American Songwriter called Rabin’s 2015 debut “an Americana masterpiece” and both of his previous records received extensive airplay and charted in the Top 50 on the Roots Music Report’s Country/Americana charts. He has received awards in songwriting from the USA Songwriting Competition and The International Songwriting Competition.

Jared Rabin started learning music at age five from his grandfather, who was the first chair violinist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Jared became a proficient multi-instrumentalist, went on to study jazz composition and has traveled the world performing an array of music. He wrote, recorded and performed nearly everything that can be heard on his records.