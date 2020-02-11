    Chicago Singer-Songwriter Jared Rabin Shares Music Video for “No Direction”

    Chad Connolly
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon

    Chicago singer-songwriter Jared Rabin will be dropping his third studio release, No Direction, on March 27 and the first single/title track was released on Friday, Jan 31. Kyle Dunleavy from Rhapsody Productions, Chicago, has directed a video for “No Direction.”

    American Songwriter called Rabin’s 2015 debut “an Americana masterpiece” and both of his previous records received extensive airplay and charted in the Top 50 on the Roots Music Report’s Country/Americana charts. He has received awards in songwriting from the USA Songwriting Competition and The International Songwriting Competition.

    Jared Rabin started learning music at age five from his grandfather, who was the first chair violinist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Jared became a proficient multi-instrumentalist, went on to study jazz composition and has traveled the world performing an array of music. He wrote, recorded and performed nearly everything that can be heard on his records.

    You may also like

    Clemm Rishad and STREETRUNNER Share Single Off New EP

    Two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter and rapper Clemm Rishad recruits Grammy winning producer STREETRUNNER [Lil Wayne, Eminem] for his open letter to the music world. Starting as a songwriter under J.R. Rotem’s...

    Tory Lanez – “Broke In A Minute” Music Video

    Tory Lanez drops visuals for “Broke in a Minute”, somewhat of a departure from his previous tracks, hitting harder and reminding everyone that he worked hard to get where he’s at and not afraid to show it off.