Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Chicago’s Migg Drops Lil Durk, Coi Leray, SPOTEMGOTTEM Migg Mix...

Chicago’s Migg Drops Lil Durk, Coi Leray, SPOTEMGOTTEM Migg Mix Freestyles

Using the booth as an alternative for therapy, the pain and heartache captured in his music is palpable.

124
13 shares, 124 points
Loading...

A product of his environment, the Chicago rapper / gamer was forced to grow up sooner than most of America’s pre-teens. While heading down a destructive path, music was introduced into Migg’s life at 13.

After he dropped “1400” on Soundcloud – an ode to the block he grew up on – and thousands of streams began quickly pouring in, Migg knew his purpose was greater than his block. Using the booth as an alternative for therapy, the pain and heartache captured in his music is palpable.




Now, with several projects worth of heat, top-tier visuals alongside production from rising Chicago producer JTK, as well as heavy weights London On The Track and Chase Davis in the vault, Migg is poised to cement his trajectory and Artist To Watch status in 2021.

Like it? Share with your friends!

124
13 shares, 124 points

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in