Chicago’s Migg Drops Lil Durk, Coi Leray, SPOTEMGOTTEM Migg Mix Freestyles

A product of his environment, the Chicago rapper / gamer was forced to grow up sooner than most of America’s pre-teens. While heading down a destructive path, music was introduced into Migg’s life at 13.

After he dropped “1400” on Soundcloud – an ode to the block he grew up on – and thousands of streams began quickly pouring in, Migg knew his purpose was greater than his block. Using the booth as an alternative for therapy, the pain and heartache captured in his music is palpable.







Now, with several projects worth of heat, top-tier visuals alongside production from rising Chicago producer JTK, as well as heavy weights London On The Track and Chase Davis in the vault, Migg is poised to cement his trajectory and Artist To Watch status in 2021.