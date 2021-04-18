CHILLEMI Shares Hypnotic Dark Country Single “Evil Eye” feat Nasa Hadizadeh

Loading...

LA-based artist CHILLEMI shares his mesmerizing track “Evil Eye.” The track is a duet featuring Nasa Hadizadeh of Rose Cologne that draws the listener in with a hypnotic melody line “Feel the evil eye burn, burn..,” conveying a feeling of a raft out to sea, with rainstorms becoming showers of tears and the source of all life – the sun – turns into the evil eye itself, beaming anger and jealousy at two vulnerable lovers left at the mercy of the ocean.







“Evil Eye” comes after the release of the previously released single “Neon Bride,” a mysterious and entrancing track with an accompanying video telling the tale of innocence, and the dangers of flirting with wealth and influence. CHILLEMI’S debut album With Woman, is set to be released April 23, 2021 via Taxi Gauche Records, pre-order here.

CHILLEMI shares, “I wrote Evil Eye during a very tumultuous time in my personal life and had to convey what I was feeling, in some way, to better understand it. Having a shared experience, along with some lyrical assists, the duet evolved and is the first time Nasa and I sang together.”