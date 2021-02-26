Chillemi Shares New Single “Friend” Off Upcoming Debut

Loading...

LA-based artist Chillemi shares his entrancing new single “Friend,” which features his deep sultry voice complemented with spaghetti western drenched reverb pinches of bass and soft acoustic guitars.

“Friend” is about the pain everyone has felt when a long-time friend letting you down. When that friend keeps letting you down it’s time to let them go. “Friend” deals with leaving all the toxic relationships behind and looking inward.







“Tell me what a friend should be” is repeated in the chorus as our narrator asks the question back often. ”Friend” gives you the moment to choose to stand up and take a stand. “Friend” is the first single from Chillemi’s upcoming debut set to be released in spring 2021 via Taxi Gauche Records.