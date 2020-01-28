City and Colour Announces May 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Having just completed a month long coast-to-coast Canadian arena tour as well as a run of dates in the U.S. this past Fall, City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, announces a run of U.S. tour dates, taking place this Spring.

The tour kicks off May 12 in Pittsburgh, PA and finishes close to home, in Niagara Falls, NY on May 29. Joining the tour as support, is Katie Pruitt. Public on-sale begins this Friday, January 31 at 10am local time in each market. Fans can Visit cityandcolour.com for direct ticket links.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 for all dates. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Crisis Text Line.

Over the course of five studio albums, Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs amassing a legion of fans worldwide. With this 6th full-length album, Green siphons serenity from stress through a kaleidoscope of lush guitars, ethereal orchestration, and heavenly delivery over eleven tracks that illuminate an entrancing emotional expanse, balancing two extremes with eloquence and energy.

“I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find,” Green explains. “There are personal connotations, but they’re also relatable. I’m thankful for the opportunity to create.”

City and Colour’s 6th studio album A Pill For Loneliness was released on October 4, 2019 on Green’s newly minted Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. A Pill for Loneliness is produced by three-time Grammy-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Tom Waits, Modest Mouse, Norah Jones) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers), the first female mastering engineer to win a Grammy for best engineered album (2019). The album can be streamed and purchased HERE.

MAY 2020 TOUR DATES

U.S. Tour Dates

05/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

05/15 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/18 – Kingston, NY @ UPAC

05/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/21 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

05/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/29 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

INTERNATIONAL 2020 TOUR DATES

Europe & UK Tour Dates w/ Bess Atwell

Feb 10 – Munich, DE @ Alte Kongresshalle

Feb 11 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Del Verme

Feb 12 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Feb 14 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wagenhallen

Feb 15 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Leipzig

Feb 17 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

Feb 18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Feb 19 – Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon

Feb 21 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

Feb 22 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tonhalle

Feb 23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Feb 25 – Ghent, BE @ NTGent

Feb 26 – Paris, FR @ Cafe de la Danse

Feb 28 – London, UK @ Palladium SOLD OUT

Feb 29 – London, UK @ Palladium SOLD OUT

South America Tour Dates

Mar 29 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

Mar 31 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia (Lollapalooza Side Show)

Apr 01 – Porte Alegre, Brazil @ Opiniao (Lollapalooza Side Show)

Apr 03 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador (Lollapalooza Side Show)

Apr 04 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Australia Tour Dates

Apr 15 – Adelaide, AUS @ Thebarton Tehatre

Apr 17 – Perth, AUS @ Fremantle Arts Centre

Apr 19 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre SOLD OUT

Apr 20 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre SOLD OUT

Apr 22 – Brisbane, AUS @ The Fortitude Music Hall

Apr 24 – Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne SOLD OUT

Apr 25 – Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne SOLD OUT

Apr 28 – Hobart, AUS @ Odeon Theatre