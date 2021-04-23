Claudio Sanchez Returns as The Prize Fighter Inferno with LP, ‘The City Introvert’

Claudio Sanchez, most known as the big-haired founding member of Coheed and Cambria, has long enjoyed dabbling in synths and acoustic guitars on the side, under the moniker The Prize Fighter Inferno.

His introspective, experimental ten-track LP, The City Introvert is out today via Evil Ink Records. This marks Prize Fighter’s first full-length effort since 2006, and first physical offering in a decade. Ahead of the release, Sanchez has been dropping songs throughout the pandemic, including recent singles “Sweet Talker” and “Rock Bottom,” giving fans a taste of the collection, filled with touching messages and instrumentation like modular synthesizers, vintage drum machines, and layered, manipulated vocals.

Listen to The City Introvert now: fm.to/thecityintrovert.owe.

In addition to releasing across all digital music platforms, The City Introvert is also available on opaque bone vinyl over vinyl over at evilink.com.





It was in March 2020 when Sanchez’s grandfather fell ill and simultaneously, his wife began battling an auto-immune disease. This meant that any potential exposure to the coronavirus could have deadly consequences at home, making a brief goodbye to his ailing grandfather unlikely. Sanchez found himself coping with the darkness and uncertainty the only way he knew how—writing. The result is reviving a rare, introspective solo project with 10-track LP, The City Introvert.

The City Introvert Track listing:

1. More Than Love

2. Death Rattle

3. Crazy For You

4. Stray Bullets

5. Rock Bottom

6. Holiday Fool

7. Sweet Talker

8. Roll For Initiative

9. She’s The Brains, My Sweetheart

10. Stay Where You Are