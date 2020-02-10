Clemm Rishad and STREETRUNNER Share Single Off New EP

Two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter and rapper Clemm Rishad recruits Grammy winning producer STREETRUNNER [Lil Wayne, Eminem] for his open letter to the music world. Starting as a songwriter under J.R. Rotem’s Beluga Heights (Rihanna, Jason Derulo) Clemm is well versed to the power of words and has collaborated on hits for superstars like Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. In 2019, he co-wrote on Wale’s new album [“Routine” ft. Rick Ross and Meek Mill], and now he is ready to make his mark as a solo artist with his 2020 EP To Whom It May Concern available now via Sky Movement.

The Tacoma rapper also debuts a visual for the lead single “2020 Vision (Changed Up)” where he fires off militantly fierce and sharp flows over STREETRUNNER’s airy piano and a skittering beat. Braggadocious bars and a confident hook immediately pop off.

“I’m talking my shit,” exclaims Clemm. “We played off the year 2020. It’s the year of clarity. This is going to be the time everything comes to fruition for me. It’s basically a new year’s resolution. Every time we level up, we put ourselves in different situations.”

“I love lyrics the most,” he continues. “In music, they become bigger than my voice. To Whom It May Concern is basically my journey from writer to artist. I feel like I’ve been in bootcamp. I’ve been building this sound with STREETRUNNER. I’m trying to bring the weapon of lyricism back. We’re not just making music; we’re saying something. We’re telling stories. This is my open letter to the game about where I’m at today.”