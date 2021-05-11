cleopatrick Reveal Single-Shot Video For “Family Van”

cleopatrick have shared the video for their latest single “Family Van.” The track is off the band’s forthcoming highly anticipated debut album BUMMER, due for release June 4 via their own label Nowhere Special Recordings (via The Orchard / Thirty Tigers). Pre-Order Here.

The video for ‘Family Van’ is a tribute to the cleopatrick’s minivan Vannah Montana, and reflects the track’s dark, brooding and cathartic sonic palette. Speaking about the video, which was filmed in a single shot, frontman Luke explains “Vannah Montana is Ian’s mini-van we’ve spent the last three years touring North America in. This video was conceptualized by us, and shot and directed by Boy Wonder. We filmed it in the parking lot of our rundown hometown mall in the middle of the night. We didn’t have a permit to film there, and almost didn’t finish the video because someone called the cops on us after seeing the strobe lights from the road – but in a classic small town twist of fate, the officer that rolled up to kick us out happened to have played hockey as a child with one of our friends in the video, so he let us finish filming. This was our last take.”

An exercise in anger and born out of frustration, “Family Van” acknowledges cleopatrick’s humble beginnings and DIY mentality, utilising their penchant for hip-hop arrangements for their biggest statement to date. It’s a truly thrilling and cut-throat fuzz laden declaration that is a much-needed reawakening of guitar music, heading straight for the jugular.

The release of “Family Van” last month came alongside its own video game, complete with an 8-bit soundtrack created by the band themselves. The video game sees cleopatrick wake up in their hometown of Coburg, Ontario, late for a headline show in Toronto, where the player then has to drive the duo’s trusty van Vannah Montanah to the gig on time, dodging various obstacles and challenges along the way including picking up the band and crew, major label contracts and over-zealous hangers-on. Play the game HERE.

cleopatrick shows are legendary, and in support of BUMMER they have announced tours in both the US and the UK. All US headline shows will be supported by the band’s New Rock Mafia cohorts: Zig Mentality and Ready the Prince. Stateside, the tour now kicks off on September 21 in Chicago, IL as the original first show there sold out (as has the Nashville date). The tour concludes on October 29 in Brooklyn.

cleopatrick Live Dates:

09/21: Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge* (NEWLY ADDED)

09/22: Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge* (SOLD OUT)

09/25: Nashville, TN – Third Man Records* (SOLD OUT)

09/26: St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway*

09/28: Kansas City, MO – The recordBar*

09/29: Oklahoma City, OK – VZD’s Restaurant & Bar*

10/01: Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole*

10/02: Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge*

10/03: Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory – Constellation Room*

10/05: Los Angeles, CA – The Echo*

10/07: San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill*

10/08: Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/10: Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court Gallery*

10/11: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater*

10/20: Minnapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

10/21: Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon*

10/22: Ferndale, MI – Loving Touch*

10/23: Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse*

10/25: Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry*

10/26: Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd Music House*

10/28: Boston, MA – The Sinclair*

10/29: Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg*

11/24: Tunbridge Wells, UK – Tunbridge Wells Forum

11/25: London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

11/26: Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

11/27: Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

*with Zig Mentality and Ready The Prince