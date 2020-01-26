Cold War Kids Release Acoustic EP & Share First Single

Cold War Kids have unveiled Strings & Keys, an all-new EP collecting exclusive acoustic renditions of songs found on their acclaimed new album, New Age Norms 1.

The 5-track EP includes a stark, stripped down version of the LP’s “Beyond the Pale (Strings & Keys),” joined by an equally potent official video. Strings & Keys is available at all DSPs and streaming services. New Age Norms 1 is available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL.

Among its many highlights, Strings & Keys further features Cold War Kids’ inventive cover of George Michael’s classic “Freedom ’90,” as well as “Complainer (Strings & Keys),” a powerful acoustic version of their acclaimed hit single, “Complainer,” which is joined by an official visualizer, streaming now at Cold War Kids’ official YouTube channel.

Co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Rita Ora) and Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone, the original album version of “Complainer” proved a multi-format radio favorite upon its release last year, reaching the top 5 at Triple A and the top 20 at Alternative outlets across America.

Cold War Kids is currently celebrating New Age Norms 1 on a major North American headline tour, with headline dates continuing through late February (see dates below). Support throughout comes from NYC-based electronic-pop duo Overcoats.

An exclusive cassette edition of Strings & Keys will be available for purchase at all tour dates, as well as the official Cold War Kids webstore. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.



Strings & Keys EP

1. Complainer (Strings & Keys)

2. Waiting For Your Love (Strings & Keys)

3. Beyond the Pale (Strings & Keys)

4. Dirt in my Eyes (Strings & Keys)

5. Freedom (Strings & Keys)

Cold War Kids 2020 Tour Dates

JANUARY

22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

23 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Lounge

24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

28 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

29 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

FEBRUARY

1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

7 – Richmond, VA – The National

8 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

10 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

12 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft