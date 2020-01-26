Cold War Kids Release Acoustic EP & Share First Single

Cold War Kids have unveiled Strings & Keys, an all-new EP collecting exclusive acoustic renditions of songs found on their acclaimed new album, New Age Norms 1.
The 5-track EP includes a stark, stripped down version of the LP’s “Beyond the Pale (Strings & Keys),” joined by an equally potent official video. Strings & Keys is available at all DSPs and streaming services. New Age Norms 1 is available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL.
Among its many highlights, Strings & Keys further features Cold War Kids’ inventive cover of George Michael’s classic “Freedom ’90,” as well as “Complainer (Strings & Keys),” a powerful acoustic version of their acclaimed hit single, “Complainer,” which is joined by an official visualizer, streaming now at Cold War Kids’ official YouTube channel.
Co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Rita Ora) and Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone, the original album version of “Complainer” proved a multi-format radio favorite upon its release last year, reaching the top 5 at Triple A and the top 20 at Alternative outlets across America.
Cold War Kids is currently celebrating New Age Norms 1 on a major North American headline tour, with headline dates continuing through late February (see dates below). Support throughout comes from NYC-based electronic-pop duo Overcoats.
An exclusive cassette edition of Strings & Keys will be available for purchase at all tour dates, as well as the official Cold War Kids webstore. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.
Strings & Keys EP
(CWKTWO/AWAL)
1. Complainer (Strings & Keys)
2. Waiting For Your Love (Strings & Keys)
3. Beyond the Pale (Strings & Keys)
4. Dirt in my Eyes (Strings & Keys)
5. Freedom (Strings & Keys)
Cold War Kids 2020 Tour Dates
JANUARY
22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
23 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Lounge
24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
28 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
29 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
FEBRUARY
1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
7 – Richmond, VA – The National
8 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
10 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
12 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft