Colombian Producer Ariza Releases Sultry Pop Gem “In My Mind” feat. Wardõ

This innovative artist melds worldly sounds and production with eclectic elements to shock your auditory system. From alluring vocals and electronic production to earthy elements, Ariza’s sound captures it all.

“In My Mind” saunters into the world of dreamy pop and glitchy electronic soundscapes. Ariza draws you into a tranquil, meditative state just before synths begin to swirl and the percussion slams at the chorus. A ‘lose yourself’ feeling quickly takes over as raspy vocals ring loud singing, “in my mind, hopeless lovers,” creating a sense of wonder. Mexico City born singer and songwriter Wardõ is a welcomed addition to this track and adds another layer of depth with the second verse sung in Spanish.

On the track Ariza shares, “When Wardõ and I got together to write ‘In My Mind’ he wanted to reflect on how much technology has influenced finding relationships, and how, even if sometimes it’s allowed to create some relationships, they are rarely hopeful or organic. Sonically, I wanted to create an introspective yet chaotic, danceable, and hard-hitting track that could encapsulate the ups and downs of a relationship, especially a hopeless, modern one.”

Hailing from Bogotá, Colombia and currently residing in Los Angeles, Ariza has made quite a name for himself in the music world. From music directing to producing, from composing to playing guitar, Ariza has worked with notable artists including The Staves, Phillip Lassiter, Julia Michaels, Jae Deal, Miette Hope, Musiq Soulchild and more.