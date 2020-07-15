Conkarah and Shaggy Release Video for Viral Sensation “Banana”

Island-Pop star Conkarah is quickly proving a worldwide summer sensation with his breakthrough hit single, “Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” available now via S-Curve Records/BMG at all DSPs and streaming services. A playful take on the traditional Jamaican folk song, “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” the track – featuring Conkarah’s fellow Jamaican, 2x GRAMMY® Award-winner Shaggy – is joined by a brand new companion video, filmed earlier this month in Kingston, Jamaica by director Jay Will (Major Lazer, Third World) and streaming now via YouTube.

This coming Friday sees the release of a spectacular new remix EP, featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and New Zealand’s DJ FLe, the latter of which has already proven equally popular to the original version.

Indeed, “Banana” and its “DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix” now boast over 430 million combined global streams to date after five weeks (and counting) in the Spotify “Global Viral 50,” making Conkrah the 406th most listened to artist in the world on Spotify this month. What’s more, “Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is accompanied by an official lyric video, now with over 10 million individual views at Conkarah’s official YouTube channel.