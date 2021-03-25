Crown (Alcest, Depeche Mode collabs) Share “Violence” Video from Upcoming Album

Loading...

Experimental duo Crown premiere the video for “Violence” from their forthcoming sophomore album on Pelagic Records.

Dark and moody; bleak and sublime; airy and crushing; mesmerizing and engrossing; bold yet unerring; strident, danceable and suffocating, all at the same time. An album oozing with tasteful, fragile hook lines flirting with the abyss they are hovering above, encapsulated within an ingenious major production, provided by one half of Crown himself: David Husser has worked as a sound engineer, producer and musician all across the globe with artists like Alan Wilder of Depeche Mode or at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studio, and has toured with his industrial band Y Front alongside Rammstein in the 90s. Paul Kendall (Mute Records, NIN, Nick Cave) said about David: “a distorting diamond… we have collaborated on a number of projects and I have been amazed by his ability to teach an old dog new tricks. He is simply the best recording engineer I have ever met.”

The other half of Crown is founding father and vocalist Stéphane Azam, who has worked as live sound engineer for French blackgaze pioneers Alcest for years. Stéphane’s low, soothing voice on The End Of All Things comes as a complete surprise to anyone familiar with the band’s previous 2 records, which featured mostly screamed vocals – a fact showcasing the immense versatility of the musicians at work here.

The End Of All Things will be available on LP, CD and digital on April 16th, 2021 via Pelagic Records. Pre-orders are available HERE.

Artist: Crown

Album: The End of All Things

Record label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: April 16, 2021

01. Violence

02. Neverland

03. Shades

04. Illumination

05. Nails

06. Gallow

07. Extinction

08. Fleuves

09. Firebearer

10. Utopia