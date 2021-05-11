Cuco – “Forevermore” Music Video

“Forevermore” is a beautifully tender ode to lasting love and Cuco’s second offering following “Paradise” last month, the Cliqua-directed video for which launched the narrative arc continued by today’s video.

Speaking about “Paradise,” Remezcla praised it as “a more refined version of his classic synth-fueled dream pop.” They’re the first two entries into what promises to be a fruitful year for fans of Cuco.

Rejuvenated after a 2019 that saw him release his critically-acclaimed debut album Para Mi on Interscope, headline a North American tour, and get the keys to his hometown of Hawthorne, California, Cuco is set to push boundaries in 2021 as he comes back emboldened with new music that tightens his signature sound and showcases his growth as a songwriter.