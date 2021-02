Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound And Concord Form Exclusive Joint Venture

Loading...

Concord has entered into a long-term, exclusive joint venture with Easy Eye Sound, the label founded by The Black Keys’ front man, Dan Auerbach. Read exclusive story via Billboard here.

Under this worldwide partnership, Concord will release all new recordings made for Easy Eye Sound and will distribute all catalog albums that have reverted or will revert to the label during the course of the venture. Getting off to a productive start, the parties plan to release 12 albums in 2021. The partnership will operate under the Easy Eye Sound label name and logo.

Founded in 2017 and named after Auerbach’s recording studio, the Easy Eye Sound label is home to a wide range of artists. In this short time, the label has released over 20 albums to critical acclaim, garnering seven GRAMMY nominations including four for Yola’s breakout hit Walk Through Fire and one for Bentonia bluesman Jimmy “Duck” Holmes album Cypress Grove. An eight-time GRAMMY winner himself, Dan has also earned two Producer of the Year nominations in the last two years, one of them for producing, co-writing and performing on Marcus King’s GRAMMY-nominated El Dorado (Fantasy Records) and a songwriting nod for his work on Yola’s debut. Easy Eyes’ roster also includes country legend John Anderson and Bay Area rockers Shannon and the Clams. “It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the Black Keys, the recording studio or the record label he owns, Dan Auerbach has a nose for musical magic,” said American Songwriter of the musician, producer and his label.

“When I founded Easy Eye Sound a decade ago, it was meant as a home base for my musical vision and as a way to discover and support artists I believe in,” commented Auerbach. “It’s exciting to see the record label and recording studio evolve and begin a worldwide partnership with the fine folks at Concord.”