Dark Horse Records Celebrates New Joe Strummer Collection with Never-Before-Heard Recording

Dark Horse Records is celebrating the upcoming release of its newly remastered collection of solo cuts from Joe Strummer, the former frontman of The Clash, with today’s world premiere of “Junco Partner (Acoustic)”. The track is available for streaming now and comes with an accompanying animated mixed-media video created by Spencer Ramsey.

Discovered deep in the legendary artist’s vaults on a hand-labeled cassette tape, “Junco Partner” was a constant throughout Joe’s career. He first discovered the song on a scratchy R&B compilation in the 1970s and it became a staple on the setlist of Joe’s first band, the 101ers, before recording it with The Clash for the seminal Sandinista! album in 1980 and it is a mainstay of live shows until the very end of Joe’s career with The Mescaleros. This previously unreleased home recording of “Junco Partner” sees Strummer wailing through the song with just a guitar, offering an intimate insight into his unique vocal delivery and distinctive driving rhythmic guitar playing.

“Junco Partner (Acoustic)” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; Assembly arrives Friday, March 26 on Limited Edition 2xLP Red vinyl, gatefold 2xLP 180g black vinyl, CD and digitally for streaming and download; pre-orders are available now.

Assembly showcases carefully curated remastered singles, fan favorites, and archival rarities from the Joe Strummer solo catalog, including “Coma Girl,” “Johnny Appleseed,” and “Yalla Yalla” (with The Mescaleros) to his iconic rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” and soundtrack contributions like “Love Kills” (from the 1986 film, Sid and Nancy).

Remastered by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles / John Lennon / The Rolling Stones / David Bowie), the 16-track compilation features three previously unreleased versions of classic The Clash tracks, including the never-before-heard recording of “Junco Partner” and electrifying live performances of “Rudie Can’t Fail” and “I Fought The Law” recorded by Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001. In addition, ASSEMBLY includes exclusive liner notes written especially for this collection by musician, Jakob Dylan.