Dark Indie Ensemble Officer Stream New Single “Willow & Anchor”

Dark indie soundscape ensemble, OFFICER, announces “Willow & Anchor,” from their forthcoming album Night Tennis, due out February 28, 2020.

One can love the greatest poets and love pop music, but not often in the same moment. It is the 4th track to be released from the impatiently awaited – by an avid cult following – new album from this former RCM Artist of the Year, OFFICER.

The idea for, or maybe better-put, the unveiling of Night Tennis was the coming together of two things… first, it came from a place of Logan battling off severe anxious thoughts during long stretches of insomniac nights whilst intermittently watching old footage of Robert Rauschenberg’s performance artwork in 1966 called Open Score.