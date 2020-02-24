Dark Industrial Songstress Kacie Marie Shares Dystopian Music Video for “Bad Luck”

Kacie Marie releases a haunting new single with a wildly dystopian, mildly-NSFW, music video. Based in New York City, Kacie’s a rising star in the industrial alt-pop world, having teamed up with the renowned producer Joel Hamilton for her latest crop of music, who was behind the boards of The Black Keys’ collaborative album BlakRoc, along with producing for the likes of Bonobo, Pretty Lights and many others over the years (not to a mention a co-write and production credit on Tom Waits’ song “Pray” that wound up on his album Orphans). Hamilton also sourced beats for this project from Run The Jewels’ Little Shalimar—dense beats with flourishes that come off as menacing or dangerous, which Hamilton and Kacie wound up layering their technique on top of.

Filmed by Abyssu and Anthony Curry and edited by Kacie and Chris Vongsawat, Kacie describes the video for “Bad Luck” as a lusty, dangerous high speed chase, where she lures in and preys upon lost souls that she once loved. She is both drawn to, and draws strength from the darker arts, like horror films and dystopian cinema. Starring Kacie, the haunting video is exceptionally produced and includes old found VHS footage.