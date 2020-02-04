Dark Post-Punk Breakouts Secret Shame Announce Spring Tour

Asheville’s dark post-punk breakouts Secret Shame are heading back out on tour in support of their acclaimed debut album Dark Synthetics. After topping several year-end lists in 2019 (including coming in at #77 on Bandcamp’s 100 Best Albums of 2019 and being ranked post-punk.com’s #1 Album of 2019, and #43 on their Best Albums of the Decade list… !), Secret Shame is now releasing Dark Synthetics on vinyl for the first time, by popular demand. That will be coming out on March 27th (Bandcamp pre-order), at which point they’ll be heading out on tour in support, with New York’s great industrial/no wave band Reduction Plan in support on several dates.

<a href="http://secretshame.bandcamp.com/album/dark-synthetics">Dark Synthetics by Secret Shame</a>

Secret Shame has also streamlined the band’s lineup moving forward, which is now composed of their fierce, captivating vocalist Lena (she/her, synths), Billie (they/she, guitar/synth), Matthew (he/him, bass/synth) and drummer Nathan (he/him). Their sound harkens back to the golden age of 4AD and dark 80’s post-punk that’s reminiscent of Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure, while simultaneously carving out a sound distinctly their own. Dark Synthetics also resurrects the moody deathrock style that swept through the 80s, as their frontwoman Lena’s exorcising vocals cut through the sonic atmosphere created by the band’s giant reverb-soaked sound, building to cathartic lyrical moments.

Upcoming Secret Shame Tour Dates

2/07 – Winston-Salem, NC – Monstercade

2/08 – Chapel Hill, NC – Nightlight

2/09 – Wilmington, NC – Reggies

2/12 – Asheville, NC – Static Age

2/22 – Asheville, NC – Fleetwoods

3/27 – Charlotte, NC – Tommy’s Pub

3/29 – Raleigh, NC – Slims

3/30 – Richmond, VA – Hypercube

3/31 – Baltimore, MD – Rituals

4/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Pageant : Soloveev

4/02 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus %

4/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Skidmore College

4/04 – Boston, MA – One Somerville (Dark Spring Boston Fest)

4/06 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project %

4/07 – Columbus, OH – Dirty Dungarees %

4/08 – Louisville, KY – Radio Arcane %

4/09 – Johnson City, TN – The Hideaway

4/29 – Asheville, NC – Static Age

% – w/ Reduction Plan