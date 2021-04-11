Darren Criss Shares Lyric Video for New Track “F*KN AROUND”

Loading...

Singer and songwriter Darren Criss releases his brand-new single and lyric video, “F*KN AROUND” via BMG.

An ode to his garage band upbringing, “F*KN AROUND” is an unapologetic alt-pop head-nod anthem, highlighting Darren’s musicianship with his driving dirty bassline groove and even dirtier lead guitar counterparts. This is his first of several upcoming new songs, which Darren describes as “character-driven singles.”

About the single, Darren shared on YouTube: “‘F*KN AROUND’ is a track I started a while back as a pretty simple loop. I built it all around a very simple bass groove that I envisioned as something a brand new bass player could learn as their first song. I added some live drums, piano, and two different lead guitar counterparts, with a vague idea of what the melody and lyric would be. It sat dormant for years because nobody seemed all that interested in it, but I always felt like it had a lot of potential if completed properly. It wasn’t until recently that I finally decided to fully flesh it out as a song- and with the help of a string of different writers and producers birthing varying incarnations along the way, the final song ultimately became something of a head-noddin’ middle finger anthem to those triflin’ people in your life that, despite yourself, you keep finding yourself putting up with… All driven by the attitude of that same simple, driving, dirty bass groove.”

Darren will perform the track on The Late Late Show With James Corden on April 13, marking his debut late-night TV performance. “F*KN AROUND” also arrives alongside Darren’s three-episode appearance on Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice as a Battle Advisor to Team Nick Jonas. Criss’ final episode airs April 12 at 8/7c.