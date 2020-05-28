Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio) and Daniel Ledisnky Release New Music as The Neverly Boys

Groundbreaking artists/producers/songwriters Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio) and Daniel Ledinsky have released three lyric videos for their tracks “Burn Hollywood,” “Never Come Down,” and “Red Flag” off of the debut album Dark Side Of Everything. The album was written, produced and recorded by the two. Dark Side Of Everything is available now via Alchemy Recordings in partnership with BMG Recordings at all DSPs and streaming services.

Dave Sitek is a core member of TV on The Radio as well as a Los Angeles-based producer and songwriter equally well known for his work with Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Weezer, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, to name but a few. Daniel Ledinsky left his native Sweden just over a decade ago, making a new home in Los Angeles where he earned a reputation as a crafty singer, songwriter, and producer through his own work – including the worldwide #1 anthem, “DonaldTrumpMakesMeWannaSmokeCrack” – and collaborations with such diverse artists as Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Refused, and Cee Lo Green. Prior to their partnership as THE NEVERLY BOYS, Ledinsky and Sitek teamed up on songs for Blondie, Pussy Riot, and TV On The Radio.







