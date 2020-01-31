David Penn vs Roland Clark – The Power (Extended Mix)

David Penn delivers his first collaboration with legendary house vocalist Roland Clark on Defected. Boasting the same infectious groove as his previous outputs on the label, ‘The Power’ makes the perfect antidote to wintertime blues, capturing the uplifting energy of his DJ sets with a record destined to unite all on the dancefloor.

As Roland Clark’s delivers his emotive spoken word narrative, David’s rolling bassline and percussive breaks bring his signature brand of soul-laden house. Once again, the pairing of Defected and David Penn proves to be a match made in house heaven, expect to hear ‘The Power’ dominating dancefloors all year long.