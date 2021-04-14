Dawes Announce Fall Tour

Loading...

The first leg of the tour begins in Charleston, SC at the Music Hall on September 9 and ends at The Ryman in Nashville, TN on October 2. The second leg begins on November 17 in Vancouver, BC at The Vogue and culminates on December 12 in Houston, TX at the Heights Theater. Singer-songwriter Erin Rae will open all shows. The itinerary is below.

Good Luck With Whatever is Dawes’ seventh studio LP and was produced by 6x GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A.

DAWES TOUR 2021

Leg 1:

SEPTEMBER

9 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

10 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

13 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

14 – Richmond, VA – The National

15 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

17 – New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage

18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum

21 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – TBD

24 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Calvin College

26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

30 – Auburn, AL – Auburn University Amphitheatre

OCTOBER

2 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman

Leg 2:

NOVEMBER

17 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue

18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

19 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

21 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

22 & 23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

26 & 27 – Los Angels, CA – Fonda Theatre

28 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth

DECEMBER

1 – Fort Collins, CO – TBD

3 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

4 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

5 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

7 – Louisville, KY – Headliners

8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10 – Dallas, TX – McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

11 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

12 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater