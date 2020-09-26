DEAR-GOD Adds Twist of Post-Punk On Latest “Lovin’ It”

Brampton, Canada’s DEAR-GOD (aka Robert Ortiz) shares “Lovin’ It,” a new song out now via Terrible Records and his own imprint End Time via Dine Alone Records. While his releases have explored the interstitial space between hardcore and rap, his latest track “Lovin’ It” pulls post-punk instrumentation into the fold and marks a new chapter for the project.

“Lovin’ It” is DEAR-GOD’s second single this year following “Buck” which was mixed by Lars Stalfors (Lil Peep, Soccer Mommy, St. Vincent).

“Lovin’ It” and “Buck” build on the singular, experimental hip-hop and punk sound he first introduced with debut single “The Burbs” and second song “Bitter Winter” last year. The new tracks pick up right where Ortiz left off in 2019, channeling a relentless energy and attitude into his new music that calls back to the notorious reputation of his live shows back in Brampton and beyond.

Stay tuned for more news on upcoming releases coming soon. Stream and download “Lovin’ It” on all outlets at https://smarturl.it/DEAR-GOD