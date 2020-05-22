DeathbyRomy Releases New Single “Kiss Me Goodbye”

Adding a dynamic darkness to alt-pop, buzzing Los Angeles singer and songwriter DeathbyRomy releases her brand new single “Kiss Me Goodbye” today [Capitol Records].

Speaking of the single, DeathbyRomy revealed, “’Kiss Me Goodbye’ was inspired by a few of my close friends’ stories about their experiences with being the ‘other girl’—a place I’m sure many of us have been in. I chose to try and take the stronger, self-assured take at telling this story by reclaiming a sense of strength and power in saying goodbye. Rather than a ‘poor me’ situation, I thought it should be a triumphant anthem for not being willing to be second best.”

On the track, glitchy beats and cinematic strings underscore confessions that feel ripped right out of a handwritten diary as she admits, “And I don’t believe you, but I wanted to.” Blurring the lines between gothic overtones, hip-hop production, and rock attitude, it culminates on the soaring send-off, “Tonight when you leave me to kiss her, will you promise to kiss me goodbye?”

Meanwhile, she filmed the haunting and hypnotic music video during quarantine. The clip begins akin to an old horror flick with ornate lettering and title cards. Its grainy footage switches like a blade between cracked mirrors, spray-paint, and vignettes of DeathbyRomy with wax tears on her face canvasing a lost Los Angeles landscape.

“Kiss Me Goodbye” arrives on the heels of her 2019 EP Love u – to Death. The EP’s single, “Problems,” tallied over 38 million global streams and incited unanimous tastemaker applause. Alt Press claimed DeathbyRomy is “well on her way to alt-pop domination,” while tmrw Magazine wrote, “there is no doubt she is made for big things.” LADYGUNN described her as “one of a kind,” saying that “when it comes to musical and style aesthetics there is no one in the game quite like her.”