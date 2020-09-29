Deep Sea Diver Shares New Track With Fan-Sourced Video Urging Support For Independent Venues

Deep Sea Diver has shared new track “Wishing” from their third album Impossible Weight (due October 16 via High Beam Records / ATO Records). The track is accompanied by a fan-sourced video, which features fans dancing to the track in front of venue marquees from around the country. The video and its depictions of these closed-down spaces serves as a potent reminder of the plight currently faced by the live music industry.

Bandleader Jessica Dobson (once the lead guitarist for Beck, The Shins and many more) shared her thoughts on creating the video and the state of the live music industry at large:

“I gladly add to the chorus of voices of those releasing music right now and say, alongside many others, that it is DEVASTATING not being able to properly promote an album by playing shows and touring. The question that keeps rising within us as we try to maintain our wits and creativity is, how can we still involve people—and how can we still involve these music venues that we love and NEED?

The answers are not totally clear, but one thing we do know is—they HAVE to be involved. So, for “Wishing”, we wanted to make a video that brought others in, as well as utilized these precious spaces for the backdrops. We wanted to create a feeling like we were still on tour somehow, though being logistically at home. We wanted the togetherness of a show to come through in the video with one stipulation—that people would pick a music venue that means a lot to them— a place where they have experienced beauty and togetherness with others, and film themselves in front of it. The hope being that our video would contain the joy, the longing, the memories and the importance of these spaces for music, musicians and concert goers.

And I feel like that was accomplished. Though its not the same, its the closest thing we’ve got at this point, and with this video, we want to plead with our local and federal governments to step in and save these spaces that are such beacons of hope and light for so many to experience community, joy, art and beauty together. Save Our Stages. Please.”

Following a year featuring tours with Wilco and Joseph, Deep Sea Diver has hardly stayed quiet. In April the band released “Stop Pretending,” a single born of their weekly live-streamed performances from their home studio during the initial period of social isolation. The single struck a chord with fans and press alike, even earning a slot on NPR Music’s “Favorite Songs of 2020 (So Far)” list.