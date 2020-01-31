Defected Radio Show presented by Monki – Jan 31

Defected is the home of house music with artists including MK, Sam Divine, CamelPhat, Franky Rizardo, Dennis Ferrer, Low Steppa and Amine Edge & Dance.

Tracklist:

01. David Penn Vs Roland Clark – The Power | Defected

02. EXCLUSIVE: Austin Ato – Heat | Classic Music Company

03. Kathy Brown – Last Time (Micky More & Andy Tee Club Dub) | Groove Culture Music

04. Logic1000 – Therapy | White Label

05. Nicky Curly – The Underground (Dennis Ferrer Remix) | Defected

06. Joss Moog – Room 28 | Robsoul X Mattei & Omich – I’ll House You | Defected

07. Most Rated: Jimpster Feat. Casamena – One | Freerange Records

08. Ashibah – Devotion | DFTD

09. 4 To The Floor: RiskSoundSystem – The Sound Is Yours (Kerri Chandler Remix) | NEWS

10. Dakar & Melanie Ribbe – Bring It Back | Viva

11. Major Lazer Feat. J Balvin & El Alfa – Que Calor (Michael Bibi’s 6am Dub)

12. Sidney Charles – Mono Pulse | Moon Harbour

13. NR& – Enemy | Keinemusik

14. The Vision Feat. Andreya Triana – Mountains (Danny Krivit Remix) | Defected