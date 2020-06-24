Dent May Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single

Mississippi-born and Los Angeles-based artist Dent May announces his new album, Late Checkout – his fifth record and first new material in 3 years will be released on August 21st via Carpark Records. Known for shepherding a kind of classic American songwriting into the age of bedroom recording, May steps out of his home studio for the first time on Late Checkout, and steps into his very own Honeymoon Suite Recording Studio. The Los Angeles studio, co-owned and built with May’s friends Pat Jones and Michael Rosen, is where May crafted the dozen timeless melodies, expansive arrangements and illustrative lyrics on this stunning new record. This album shows May grappling with swinging emotions of our contemporary reality with a rare optimism and distinguished sound. The un-nostalgic sentiment and sobering clarity of May’s latest body of work takes a reflective rest-stop on the winding road of his now decade-long career. Pre-order the album now HERE.

Against a lush and upbeat pop instrumental, “I Could Use A Miracle” finds May singing about the desperation of feeling down-and-out. “This song is about going through trying times, living in a world gone mad yet holding on to hope that things will get better,” says May. “I hope it gives listeners some comfort.” Watch the Nathan Castiel-directed video and listen to the song, co-written with Jimmy Whispers.