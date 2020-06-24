Deradoorian Shares Self-Reflective Single “Corsican Shores”

“Can you remember when you were younger yearning to feel just anything?” Deradoorian contemplates on her latest single “Corsican Shores” over a driving back beat. “The song is about a woman truly focusing on herself for the first time,” Deradoorian explains. “No relationship, no help, just unknown territory. A song about feeling more comfortable in my darkness than whatever joy could possibly be.” “Corsican Shores” is the fourth track Deradoorian has released from her upcoming album Find The Sun, coming out September 18 via ANTI-.

Inspired by the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki, as well as the influence of Indian spirituality on free jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra, Deradoorian gravitates to transportive, shamanic sounds on Find the Sun, wielding bells, flutes, and gongs in service of a rock record guided by the spirits. Most of the songs were written with the drum parts first, using drone elements to ground the compositions and allow her the security to be able to take bigger risks.

Sequenced with a double vinyl disc package in mind (its only available physical format), the record is broken up into quadrants, helping guide the listener through its various twists and turns. The connecting thread is the theme of internal exploration, reaching for the best version of yourself.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself – how to be your most brilliant self,” Deradoorian says. “…because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.”

