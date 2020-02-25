Derez De’Shon Streams 2 Singles Off Anticipated ‘Pain 3’

Hip-hop titan Derez De’Shon returns with a pair of new singles: “Party Pack” and “How Many Shots?”

These two anthems illuminate multiple sides of the Atlanta rapper. “Party Pack” drips towards a woozy and wild melody. As “How Many Shots?” details the night he survived a horrifying recent shooting with pensive bars and another hard-hitting hook. Both tracks pave the wave for his anxiously awaited Pain 3—due out very soon.

Stay tuned for more from Derez De’Shon as he sets his sights on the crown in 2020.