Desolation Center Is The #1 New Music Doc on iTunes

Desolation Center is an independently produced music doc that tells the story of a series of DIY punk desert performances featuring Sonic Youth, the Minutemen, Redd Kross, Meat Puppets, Einstürzende Neubauten, and Savage Republic that influenced some of the world’s most famous music festivals (Burning Man, Lollapalooza, Coachella). The team behind the film, led by Director/Producer Stuart Swezey, found themselves with a limited budget and resources entering a crowded field of pandemic-fueled TVOD releases, not to mention a plethora of subscription-based streaming options.

Yet by utilizing the scrappy DIY attitude showcased in the film and the buzz created by a self-distributed theatrical run, Desolation Center became the #1 Doc Pre-order title on iTunes this week-right next to Trolls World Tour-and is currently the #1 New Music Documentary!

More info at https://www.desolationcenter.com/